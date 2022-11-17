Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video: Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lecture in Bali

    In a rare open remark, Xi Jinping was visibly agitated while speaking to Justin Trudeau using an interpreter. 

    Nov 17, 2022, 1:13 PM IST

    A video has emerged showing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being told off by Chinese President Xi Jinping over the leaked reports of their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. 

    In a rare open remark, Xi was visibly agitated while speaking to Trudeau using an interpreter. It was inappropriate that everything we discussed was leaked to the paper, 69-year-old Xi told Trudeau through the translator on the sidelines of the G20 Summit's closing session.

    'That's not how a conversation is conducted. We will have a good conversation if there is sincerity. Otherwise, the result will be inconclusive,' Xi is heard telling the Canadian prime minister.

    Trudeau intervened, interrupting the translator, to tell Xi that his country believes in an open and frank dialogue and that it will continue to follow that. 'There will be things we will disagree on, but we will continue to look to work together constructively,' Trudeau said.

    Xi, however, wasn't convinced by Trudeau's statement. The Chinese president quipped, 'let us create the conditions first', and then shook hands with the Canadian prime minister and walked away.

    Asked about his exchange with Xi, later on, Trudeau said his country would stand up for issues that it views as essential and that not every conversation would be easy.

    Xi and Trudeau had met briefly on the G20 Summit sidelines, during which the two leaders discussed the tense state of affairs between the two countries. Canadian media reports said that Trudeau and Xi had raised the issue of alleged Chinese interference in Canadian elections during their 10-minute conversation.

