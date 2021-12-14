  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US Air Force removes 27 service members for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

    Dec 14, 2021, 7:29 PM IST

    The US Air Force on Monday (December 13) discharged 27 service members for refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine jab. This move from the Pentagon came months after making it mandatory for all service members to take the vaccine against the coronavirus.

    According to Ann Stefanek, spokeswoman for the US Air Force, the troops were given a chance to explain why they refused to get vaccinated, but none of them was handed exemptions. As per data, close to 97% of US Air Force personnel are immunised against Covid-19.

    Also read: WHO expects increase in number of deaths, hospitalisations due to Omicron

    Last week while laying out its Covid-19 policy, the Air Force had made it clear members of the force who refuse to obey the lawful order to be vaccinated would face disciplinary action. It added that such personnel would be discharged from duty without voluntary separation pay.

    So far, 79 uniformed military personnel across the different services in the United States have lost their lives due to the deadly coronavirus.

    Recent Videos

    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United: Manuel Marquez Roca not getting carried away despite HFC'S 5-1 NEUFC rout-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Manuel Marquez Roca not getting carried away despite HFC'S 5-1 NEUFC rout

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 28): Hyderabad FC annihilates NorthEast United 5-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 28): Hyderabad FC annihilates NorthEast United 5-1

    Video Icon
    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border

    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup - gps
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha-ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes-dnm
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes

    Must See

    US Air Force removes 27 service members for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
    Video Icon
    World News

    US Air Force removes 27 service members for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border
    Video Icon
    India News

    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border (WATCH)