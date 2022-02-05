  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US Air Force boosts Baltic air policing amid Ukraine-Russia faceoff

    Feb 5, 2022, 10:35 AM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    The United States Air Force has deployed its F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing to bolster NATO's Baltic air policing mission. The fighter jets from the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina landed at the Amari Air Base in Estonia.

    According to NATO, the Baltic air policing is a regular, peacetime mission that seeks to ensure safe airspace over and near the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Considering that the three nations do not have adequate air policing capability, NATO allies cover their airspace on a rotating basis.

    NATO air policing missions, which ensure no suspicious or unauthorized flights over NATO airspace, assume significance as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to develop. The increased number of air policing figures comes on the sidelines of US President Joe Biden announcing that he will be sending an additional 8,500 soldiers to the region in view of the volatile situation in the area. The 8,500 troops will support NATO's 40,000-strong response force in dealing with any acts of aggression against the member states.

    Recent Videos

    I believed I'm going to win it, but not by such a big margin - PR Sreejesh on World Games Athlete of the Year-ayh

    I believed I'm going to win it, but not by such a big margin - PR Sreejesh on World Games Athlete of the Year

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce happiness subject in school syllabus-dnm

    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce ‘happiness’ subject in school syllabus

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row Educational institution no place for religious observance, laments state HM

    Karnataka hijab row: Educational institution not for religious observance, says HM Araga Jnanendra

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic on SC East Bengal draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Must See

    US Air Force boosts Baltic air policing amid Ukraine-Russia faceoff
    Video Icon
    World News

    US Air Force boosts Baltic air policing amid Ukraine-Russia faceoff

    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce happiness subject in school syllabus-dnm
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce ‘happiness’ subject in school syllabus

    Karnataka hijab row Educational institution no place for religious observance, laments state HM
    Video Icon
    India News

    Karnataka hijab row: Educational institution not for religious observance, says HM Araga Jnanendra