Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Politicians only want power... Big Brother India must help'

    Asianet News reporter Manu Sankar, who is covering the ongoing political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka, speaks to harrowed vehicle owners waiting outside petrol pumps -- some for three days -- for fuel. The anger towards the Rajapaksa family and lopsided government policies is evident. 

    Jul 14, 2022, 10:56 PM IST

    The fuel crisis in Sri Lanka continues to remain grim, with long lines being witnessed outside fuel stations. People have been waiting hours to get some fuel into their vehicles, but the line hasn't moved forward.

    The continuing economic crisis and political instability that has gripped Sri Lanka has left the people of the cash-strapped island nation anguished and desperate for a breather.

    Also Read: 'Our politicians completely mismanaged the country...'

    Asianet News spoke to some Sri Lankans who had been waiting since morning for fuel. The anger towards the Rajapaksa family and lopsided government policies is evident.

    "We have been waiting here since July 12. I reached here around 11:30 am on that day. I am still in the queue, and I do not see myself getting fuel tonight. Even tomorrow, we are not sure of getting the fuel. Hopefully, we can get it by Saturday. That is also not sure," a vehicle owner spoke to Asianet News outside a petrol pump in Sri Lankan capital Colombo.

    "We have our jobs. I work for a company. But still, I have been waiting here for three days, and there are no sanitation facilities either. The government does not care about people. They (politicians) only want power. To remain in power, they will do any type of criminal things. That's what they are doing now," he said.

    Heaping scorn upon the Rajapaksa family, he said: "We have been protesting for over 95 days. We don't know where our President is. He has fled the country, and he has pushed this country into an abyss through his corruption. The Rajapaksa family, since 2005, they corrupted this nation. Because of them, today, we are waiting in queues."

    "There are no medicines. There is a shortage of gas. India helped us for a long time till the credit line ended. We do not know who is going to help us," he said and appealed to the Indian government to help the people of Sri Lanka as India was the "big brother".

    Also Read: Sri Lanka Crisis: From 'Go Home Gota' to 'End Nepotism' - slogans that reflect people's fury

    Recent Videos

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes momos in Darjeeling

    Video: Mamata makes 'momos' in Darjeeling

    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Top Stories

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb
    Entertainment

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb
    Entertainment

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb
    Entertainment

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Must See

    Sri Lanka crisis vehicle owners awaiting fuel seek India's help
    World News

    'Politicians only want power... Big Brother India must help'

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes momos in Darjeeling
    India News

    Video: Mamata makes 'momos' in Darjeeling

    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt
    India Independence

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru