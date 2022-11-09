Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    The India-Russia relationship really solidified during the Cold War when the United States was not in a position to be an economic, security and military partner to India, said US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price

    Nov 9, 2022, 1:40 PM IST

    "Russia is not a reliable energy source," said Ned Price, the United States State Department Spokesperson, when a journalist probed him on why the Joe Biden administration could not convince India to stay away from Russia.

    Stating that the Biden administration was committed to working with India on its transition away from Russia, Price said many countries had learnt the hard way that Moscow is not a reliable source of energy or security.

    Also Read: 'Russia is an unreliable source': US after India's oil trade comments in Moscow

    The US has consistently made the point when it comes to India's ties with Russia that it is a relationship that developed and was cemented over decades, he said, adding that the relationship solidified during the Cold War when the United States was not in a position to be an economic, security and military partner to India.

    However, according to Price, that equation has changed over the last 25 years. 'It is a bipartisan legacy that this country has achieved over the past quarter century. President George W Bush's administration was really the first to put this into effect,' he said.

    'We have always been clear-eyed that the transition will not take place overnight, or over a few months or a couple of years. India is a large country, a vast country, a large economy that has demanding needs,' he added.

    Recent Videos

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Top Stories

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)
    Top Stories

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA
    Entertainment

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features
    Lifestyle

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Must See

    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow
    World News

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)
    Top Stories

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR
    World News

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral