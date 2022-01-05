  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Jan 5, 2022, 4:22 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    In a historic move, US Navy's Captain Amy Bauernschmidt has become the first woman to lead the nuclear carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, deployed earlier this week from San Diego.

    Having served as USS Abraham Lincoln's executive officer from 2016 to 2019, Amy Bauernschmidt took over command from Captain Walt Slaughter during a ceremony in August 2021. The nuclear carrier was deployed on Monday (January 3) from Naval Air Station North Island as part of the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group.

    Upon becoming the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier of the US Navy, Bauernschmidt said, "There is no more humbling sense of responsibility than to know you are entrusted with the care of people who have chosen to protect our nation." She also thanked Captain Slaughter for turning over the finest ship in the fleet.

    Bauernschmidt, who has reportedly completed more than 3,000 flight hours, has in the past served as the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 70's commanding officer. 

    In April 2021, the USS Abraham Lincoln completed its maintenance period after a 294-day around-the-world deployment. 

    The first women to serve the US Navy were nurses in the early 20th century. The first large-scale enlistment of women cadets came during the Second World War. In 1974, the US Navy designated the first woman as an aviator, and two decades later, women were first assigned to a combat ship, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

    Also watch: US Navy engineer, wife arrested for selling nuclear submarine secrets

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: MCFC needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on OFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on defeat vs Odisha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out

    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Must See

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier
    Video Icon
    World News

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole
    Video Icon
    World News

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara-dnm
    Video Icon
    India News

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara