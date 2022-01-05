Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

In a historic move, US Navy's Captain Amy Bauernschmidt has become the first woman to lead the nuclear carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, deployed earlier this week from San Diego.

Having served as USS Abraham Lincoln's executive officer from 2016 to 2019, Amy Bauernschmidt took over command from Captain Walt Slaughter during a ceremony in August 2021. The nuclear carrier was deployed on Monday (January 3) from Naval Air Station North Island as part of the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group.

Upon becoming the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier of the US Navy, Bauernschmidt said, "There is no more humbling sense of responsibility than to know you are entrusted with the care of people who have chosen to protect our nation." She also thanked Captain Slaughter for turning over the finest ship in the fleet.

Bauernschmidt, who has reportedly completed more than 3,000 flight hours, has in the past served as the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 70's commanding officer.

In April 2021, the USS Abraham Lincoln completed its maintenance period after a 294-day around-the-world deployment.

The first women to serve the US Navy were nurses in the early 20th century. The first large-scale enlistment of women cadets came during the Second World War. In 1974, the US Navy designated the first woman as an aviator, and two decades later, women were first assigned to a combat ship, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

