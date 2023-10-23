Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Asianet Suvarna News editor, Ajit Hanamakkanavar, who is reporting on the Israel-Palestine war, recently visited Kibbutz Be'eri, located just two kilometres from the Gaza border. The Asianet News Network crew, which observed the carnage that was unleashed by Hamas terrorists on October 7, spoke to a Major with the Israeli Defence Forces. 

    When asked about the severity of the situation compared to the 26/11 attacks in India, the Major responded, "This is a crime against humanity. Such actions treat people as if they were animals, even worse than how animals are treated. We do not even treat animals in this manner. This incident stands out as one of the worst tragedies."

    When asked about a memorable scene from the incident, the Major recalled, "There's one particular scene that remains etched in my memory. A couple, who had struggled for years to have children, finally had twins. On a fateful day, their twins witnessed terrorists surrounding their home. In a remarkable act of bravery, the parents confronted the terrorists and hid their twins inside a bedroom drawer. They fought the terrorists until the end, and miraculously, the twins survived."

    Regarding the potential resolution of the ongoing conflict, the Major shared, "We are determined to find a resolution to this conflict."

    When discussing Israel's efforts to address the situation and protect civilians, the Major explained, "We are doing everything within our power to protect civilians. However, terrorists often exploit civilians as shields, hiding among them and intentionally mingling with innocent people. This complicates efforts to resolve the conflict and will take time to address. They even use civilian areas and hospitals as cover to launch attacks."

    In response to a query about how an incident like this could occur, considering Israel's strong security and intelligence, the Major stated, "We share the shock and are committed to a thorough analysis of the situation to prevent any future shortcomings. Israel continues to maintain a strong army and intelligence infrastructure, and we are dedicated to uncovering the truth behind these events."

