Israel: Freed Hostages Reunites with Family Upon Return from Gaza | Asianet Newsable

After mediators helped avert a collapse of the fragile ceasefire, Hamas release three Israeli hostages on Feb 15. The implementation of second phase of the ceasefire-hostage deal in Gaza came into effect on Feb 15. In exchange Israel freed some 369 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, who arrived home in buses to cheering crowds. Later, three Israeli hostages Iair Horn, Sagui Dekel Chen and Sasha Troufanov reunited with their families. In an emotional reunion, the hostages reunited with their family at a hospital in Israel accompanied by other members. The family members can be seen jumping with joy as they reunited with the hostage member when arrived home.