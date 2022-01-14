Female Chinese agent has infiltrated UK Parliament to interfere in politics, warns MI5

In a rare warning, UK's secret service MI5 has alerted that an alleged active Chinese agent has infiltrated the Parliament to interfere in the country's politics.

The alert stated that a lawyer named Christine Ching Kui Lee has 'established links' for China's Communist Party with current and hopeful MPs in the UK. The MI5 also warned that this alleged Chinese agent gave donations to politicians, with funding coming from foreign nationals based in China and Hong Kong.

"Lee has acted covertly in coordination with the United Front Work Department of the Chinese Communist Party (UFWD) and is judged to be involved in political interference activities in the UK," read the letter as quoted by Sky News.

The security service reportedly added that anyone contacted by Lee should be "mindful of her affiliation" and its "remit to advance the CCP's agenda".

Senior Conservative Party MP and outspoken China critic Iain Duncan Smith raised the issue in the House of Commons on Thursday with reference to a letter sent to Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle by the MI5. It is worth noting that China has placed sanctions on Iain Duncan Smith for raising his voice against the country's treatment of the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang.

"I understand that Mr Speaker has been contacted by MI5 and is now warning members of Parliament that there has been an agent of the Chinese government active here in Parliament working with a member of Parliament, obviously to subvert the processes here,? Smith said.

"I say, as a member of Parliament who has been sanctioned by the Chinese government, that this is a matter of grave concern," he added.

Following the MI5 alert, Sir Lindsay Hoyle reportedly sent a letter to the MPs stating that the secret services had warned him about the alleged Chinese agent. Hoyle told MPs if they have been approached by Lee, they should contact the director of security for Parliament.

In its alert, the MI5 reportedly named Opposition Labour Party's Barry Gardiner as an MP who accepted donations tune to 420,000 pounds from the Chinese woman. It added that Gardiner reportedly confirmed Lee's son was working for him but has now resigned.

Reports add that Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey also received a 5,000-pound donation when he was energy secretary. However, Davey said the money was accepted by his local association, and it was "the first time he has been given cause to be concerned".

Following this development, Home Secretary Priti Patel said that it was 'deeply concerning' to learn that someone "who has knowingly engaged in political interference activities on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party has targeted parliamentarians".

However, Patel added the UK government has measures in place "to identify foreign interference".