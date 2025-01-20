Emotional Reunion as 3 Israeli Hostages Return to Families as Ceasefire With Hamas Begins

First Published Jan 20, 2025, 2:07 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 2:07 PM IST

A significant breakthrough occurred on January 19, 2025 as three Israeli hostages—Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher—were returned to Israel under a newly established ceasefire agreement with Hamas. After being held captive for 471 days, the women were transported by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and greeted by Israeli military forces upon their arrival. This video features footage of their emotional reunion with family members and highlights from the historic hostage exchange. Watch.

