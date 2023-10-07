Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Israel on Saturday morning declared a “state of readiness for war”, amid a massive barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip and infiltration into its southern area, killing at least one person and injuring 16 others.

    Hours after Israel declared a 'state of war' following a significant rocket attack from Gaza by Hamas militants, reports of Palestinians parading the deceased body of allegedly an Israeli woman soldier and shouting religious slogans have surfaced on social media. A disturbing video of the alleged incident has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter. Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of the shocking video. The purported video surfaced among other footages of Palestinians celebrating Hamas-led group's attack on southern Israel.

    Earlier today, the attack from Gaza was described by Palestine's Hamas militants as their "first strike." Over 5,000 rockets were launched towards Israel on Saturday morning as sirens blared across the country. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also reported an infiltration by Hamas militants, whom they consider terrorists. Visuals from Israel showed the use of paragliders in the attack and firing at passing cars on the roads.

    "The Israel Defense Forces declares a state of readiness for war. There has been widespread rocket fire into Israeli territory from Gaza, and terrorists have infiltrated Israeli territory through various entry points," stated the military.

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced his intention to convene a meeting of security chiefs, emphasizing that Hamas would face severe consequences for its actions. This escalation marks a significant development in geopolitics following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in recent years.

    Sirens blared in Jerusalem and across Israel as multiple points of impact were reported in southern and central parts of the country.

    Hamas' armed wing declared the start of "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" and claimed to have fired over 5,000 rockets in the "first strike of 20 minutes." Hamas militant leader Mohamed Deif stated in a pre-recorded speech, "We have decided to put an end to all of this, with the help of God, so that the enemy understands that the time of recklessness without accountability is over."

    An elderly Israeli woman was killed "due to a direct hit" in the rocket attacks, and 16 others were injured, according to emergency services. The government urged civilians to stay near shelters, and those in proximity to the Gaza strip to remain at home.

    "On Shabbat and the holiday of Simchat Torah - non-stop rocket sirens are sounding across Israel, including Jerusalem. Israel is under terrorist infiltration carried out by the Hamas terrorist organization. We will do everything to protect ourselves," asserted the government.

    Israel and Palestinian militants have engaged in several wars since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007. The recent escalation follows heightened tensions when Israel closed its borders to Gazan workers.

    The violence erupted a day after Hamas called for an end to the occupation and accused Israel of committing crimes on Palestinian land, particularly at the holy site of Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem.

    In the conflict this year, 247 Palestinians, 32 Israelis, and two foreigners have been killed, encompassing both fighters and civilians.

