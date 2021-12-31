Colorado wildfires: Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread; state of emergency declared

The US state of Colorado is reeling under one of its most destructive wildfires in modern history. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated, and over 600 homes have been destroyed as wildfires continue to spread through the state.

The wildfires have been raging in Boulder County, north of Denver, and according to officials, deaths and injuries are likely to arise as the blaze spreads further.

Around 30,000 people in the towns of Louisville and Superior were evacuated from their homes on Thursday (December 30), even as Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency.

Speaking to the media, Polis said that the fire is not so much a question of resources. "This fire is a force of nature. We hope that the winds die down and that the weather changes," he added. Polis also assured the people of the state that they do not stand alone.

According to reports, winds of up to 105 mph are sweeping the flames across the region, which recently witnessed a historic drought. Previous wildfires in Colorado were witnessed in rural areas of the state. But the current fast-spreading blaze is spreading more in suburban areas.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle confirmed that close to 370 homes went up in flames west of Superior, and 210 homes were lost in the Old Town area. Pelle added that a hotel and a shopping complex too were completely engulfed.

Sheriff Pelle also said that at least one first responder and six others were injured in the wildfires, adding that more casualties were likely.

In recent years, Colorado has borne the brunt of climate change, with the state experiencing extreme droughts due to the hot, dry weather, which is likely to spark wildfires.

Also read: South Africa says Omicron variant peak has passed