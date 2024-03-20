Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH)

The operation, conducted in the highland region of Pisiga on the border with Chile, resulted in the seizure of over 7.2 tons of cocaine destined for Belgium.

In a significant blow to drug trafficking operations, Bolivian police have successfully carried out the second-largest drug bust in the country's history. The operation, conducted in the highland region of Pisiga on the border with Chile, resulted in the seizure of over 7.2 tons of cocaine destined for Belgium. The street value of the confiscated drugs is estimated to be nearly half a billion US dollars.

The drugs were cleverly concealed within two trucks purportedly transporting scrap iron for export to Europe through Chilean ports on the Pacific. This elaborate scheme underscores the sophistication and audacity of drug trafficking networks operating in the region.

Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo, addressing the press at a conference, highlighted the substantial impact of the bust on drug trafficking. He emphasized that considering the price of these controlled substances in the country of destination, the operation represents a significant setback for criminal organizations, potentially disrupting their illicit activities valued at over $451 million.

However, the success of the operation was marred by the revelation that the seller of the drugs had managed to flee the country to the United States. Minister Castillo attributed this escape to leaked information from the prosecutor's office, raising concerns about the integrity of law enforcement efforts and the need for heightened security measures.

This recent bust comes on the heels of another major anti-drug operation in January, where Bolivian police seized more than 8 tons of cocaine along the border with Chile. These actions underscore Bolivia's commitment to combating drug trafficking and organized crime within its borders.

Bolivia, known as one of the world's top producers of coca, the raw ingredient used to make cocaine, faces persistent challenges in tackling the illicit drug trade. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has noted a significant rise in shipments of cocaine from South America, particularly to Europe, highlighting the need for international cooperation in addressing this global issue.