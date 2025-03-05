World Pulse | Hong Kong Revives Border Village in Alternative Tourism Push

Walking tours in Hong Kong are bringing visitors to the city's historic closed border zone with China, offering a glimpse into the past and reviving a nearly-abandoned village that was once home to Hakka people from southern China. On a recent January weekend, tourists thronged to Kuk Po village's picturesque sights, surrounded on three sides by gentle valleys. Singaporean exchange student Kevin Choy, 24, told AFP, 'This side of Hong Kong is something that I never imagined.'