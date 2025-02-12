World Pulse | Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: How their AI Partnership Turned Into a Bitter, Toxic Feud

The feud between Elon Musk and Sam Altman has exploded! From founding OpenAI together to Musk now suing and bidding $97 BILLION to buy the company, this is the story of a partnership gone wrong. We break down the rivalry, the lawsuit over OpenAI's for-profit shift, Musk's motivations, and Altman's explosive response. Did regret drive Musk to sabotage his former ally and will Altman be able to withstand Musk's recent attacks?