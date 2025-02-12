World Pulse | Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: How their AI Partnership Turned Into a Bitter, Toxic Feud

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 12, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

The feud between Elon Musk and Sam Altman has exploded! From founding OpenAI together to Musk now suing and bidding $97 BILLION to buy the company, this is the story of a partnership gone wrong. We break down the rivalry, the lawsuit over OpenAI's for-profit shift, Musk's motivations, and Altman's explosive response. Did regret drive Musk to sabotage his former ally and will Altman be able to withstand Musk's recent attacks?

Recent Videos

Trump Greets American Teacher Marc Fogel Upon Release from Russia | Asianet Newsable

Trump Greets American Teacher Marc Fogel Upon Release from Russia | Asianet Newsable

Tripura CM Manik Saha Participates in Flood Relief and Management Program in Agartala

Tripura CM Manik Saha Participates in Flood Relief and Management Program in Agartala

Lalita Jayanti 2025: FIVE Powerful Benefits of Worshipping Goddess Lalita Tripura Sundari!

Lalita Jayanti 2025: FIVE Powerful Benefits of Worshipping Goddess Lalita Tripura Sundari!

Top 10 ROMANTIC SONGS of Bollywood | Valentine's Week | Hug Day Special

Top 10 ROMANTIC SONGS of Bollywood | Valentine's Week | Hug Day Special

Brave Hearts Lost: Naik Mukesh and Capt. Bakshi Killed in IED Blast at LOC | Asianet Newsable

Brave Hearts Lost: Naik Mukesh and Capt. Bakshi Killed in IED Blast at LOC | Asianet Newsable

Video Top Stories

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Five Times Samay Raina's 'INDIA'S GOT LATENT' Sparked Debate!
Entertainment

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Five Times Samay Raina's 'INDIA'S GOT LATENT' Sparked Debate!

'Not Our Indian Culture': B Praak Slams RANVEER ALLAHBADIA, Cancels Podcast Over Controversy
Entertainment

'Not Our Indian Culture': B Praak Slams RANVEER ALLAHBADIA, Cancels Podcast Over Controversy

Mamta Kulkarni RESIGNS as Kinnar Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar; Here's WHY
Entertainment

Mamta Kulkarni RESIGNS as Kinnar Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar; Here's WHY

Mamta Kulkarni RESIGNS as Kinnar Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar; Here's WHY
Entertainment

Mamta Kulkarni RESIGNS as Kinnar Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar; Here's WHY

Cuteness Overload! Ananya Panday Shares Adorable Pics with Nephew RIVER
Entertainment

Cuteness Overload! Ananya Panday Shares Adorable Pics with Nephew RIVER

Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina BOOKED over CONTROVERSIAL Remarks on India’s Got Latent!
Entertainment

Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina BOOKED over CONTROVERSIAL Remarks on India’s Got Latent!

Sonu Nigam's Top 10 SONGS to Beat Your MONDAY Blues! Hits from Kal Ho Na Ho to...
Entertainment

Sonu Nigam's Top 10 SONGS to Beat Your MONDAY Blues! Hits from Kal Ho Na Ho to...

Must See

World Pulse | Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: How their AI Partnership Turned Into a Bitter, Toxic Feud
Video

World Pulse | Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: How their AI Partnership Turned Into a Bitter, Toxic Feud

Trump Greets American Teacher Marc Fogel Upon Release from Russia | Asianet Newsable
World News

Trump Greets American Teacher Marc Fogel Upon Release from Russia | Asianet Newsable

Tripura CM Manik Saha Participates in Flood Relief and Management Program in Agartala
India News

Tripura CM Manik Saha Participates in Flood Relief and Management Program in Agartala