The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, the ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy, is here! It will be hosted by Pakistan and United Arab Emirates from 19 February to 9 March 2025 and will be contested by the top eight ranked men's national teams qualified from the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Ahead of this, we recall when in 2017 Virat Kohli said that Pakistan can beat any side in the world. WATCH.