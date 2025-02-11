PM Modi Unveils ‘5 Pillars’ of India’s Energy Ambitions: Brilliant Minds, Economic Strength & More

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 11, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi highlighted ‘5 pillars of India’s energy ambitions’ as he addressed opening ceremony of India Energy Week 2025. PM Modi said, 'Every expert in the world says that the 21st century belongs to India. India is not only driving its own growth but also the world's and our energy sector has an important role in it. India's energy ambitions stand on 5 pillars. We have resources, brilliant minds, economic strength, political stability, strategic geography and commitment to global sustainability... The next two decades are very important for 'Viksit Bharat' and we are going to achieve a lot of milestones in the next 5 years.'

