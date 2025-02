On 23rd February 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Balaji Sarkar Research Cancer Hospital at Bageshwar Dham. This groundbreaking ceremony will take place during the grand Mahashivaratri religious celebrations at Bageshwar Dham, running from 22nd to 26th February. Additionally, the event will feature a spectacular celebration of the marriage of 251 girls (Kanya Vivah).