Malayalam Actress Accuses Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan of Death Threats, REVEALS Secret

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 11, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

An actress filed a defamation complaint against director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, accusing him of making derogatory remarks on social media that insulted womanhood. The actress gave a confidential statement in connection with the case at the Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court in Aluva. The director, currently in the U.S., faces a lookout notice as authorities work to bring him back for legal proceedings. This follows a similar complaint lodged by the actress in 2022.

