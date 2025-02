Maha Shivratri 2025 is around the corner! This sacred festival will be observed on 26th February (Wednesday). The Chaturdashi Tithi starts at 11:08 AM on 26th Feb and ends at 8:54 AM on 27th Feb. The most auspicious time for Puja is during Nishita Kaal: 12:09 AM to 12:59 AM on 27th February.