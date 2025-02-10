Khan Sir Supports Students' Demand for BPSC Re-Exam Amid Alleged Paper Leak

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 10, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

On students' demand for BPSC re-exam, Educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, says, 'Hearing on this is going on in High Court. The students' demand for re-exam is legitimate. I would like to tell the govt to get CBI or ED inquiry into this (alleged paper leak). The 4.5 lakh students should get justice. If this protest goes on for long, then it won't be good for the govt as well...I am sure there will be a re-exam soon. I think the govt will take a positive decision soon...We have full faith in the court that the decision will be in our favour...'

