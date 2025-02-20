Kapoor Family Shines at Aadar Jain's MEHENDI! Kareena and Neetu Kapoor Join Celebration | Watch

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 20, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's mehendi ceremony was a star-studded affair in Mumbai, with the Kapoor family and Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Kareena Kapoor dazzled in a black embroidered kurta, while Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posed for selfies. Tina Ambani showcased intricate henna designs, and the groom, Aadar Jain, was seen enjoying the celebrations. The couple is set to tie the knot in a few days, following Hindu customs.

