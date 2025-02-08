Infographic Hub | Secrets of QR Codes: How They Work?

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 8, 2025, 8:01 PM IST

Ever wondered how those mysterious squares called QR Codes actually work? In this video, we break down the anatomy of a QR code, from the positioning markers to the error correction algorithm, and reveal how they store and transmit information. Learn about the history of QR codes (created in 1994 in Japan!), their various components, and their countless uses in marketing, business, and everyday life. Find out how a simple scan can unlock a world of information! WATCH.

