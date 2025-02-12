Gulf Pulse | World's Highest Penthouse in Burj Khalifa Listed for $51 Million

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 12, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

The 'World's Highest Penthouse' is now for sale in Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa for a cool $51 million! This 21,000 sq ft duplex, perched over 1,300 feet above the city, offers unparalleled 360-degree views of Dubai, the Arabian Gulf, and the desert. Listed exclusively by Invest Dubai Real Estate, this shell-and-core unit is a blank canvas for the ultra-rich to create their dream home. Features include floor-to-ceiling windows, a private swimming pool, and the only private lift in the tower. Residents also enjoy access to world-class amenities like a private lounge, fitness center, Japanese gardens, and 24/7 concierge service. Is this the ultimate luxury living experience? Watch.

