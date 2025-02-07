Gautam Adani’s Son JEET ADANI Set to Marry Diva Shah in a Traditional Ceremony

Jeet Adani, son of industrialist Gautam Adani, is set to tie the knot with Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of diamond tycoon Jaimin Shah, on February 7, 2025, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The wedding will be a simple, traditional ceremony, starting with pre-wedding celebrations on February 5. Jeet, 27, joined the Adani Group in 2019, leading key initiatives in Adani Airports and Digital Labs. The marriage marks a significant union between two influential business families in India.