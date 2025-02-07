Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

Get the latest updates on the Delhi Assembly Elections as we cover the major events from January 28, 2025! Ahead of Delhi election results, AAP candidate Vinay Mishra alleges a ₹15 crore bribe offer to switch parties, dismissing survey claims. Special CP Devesh Srivastva confirms tight security with 38 CAPF companies at 19 counting centres. BJP’s Dinesh Sharma and Chirag Paswan criticize opposition leaders, calling their allegations of electoral irregularities excuses for potential defeat.