Climate Change Watch | Dead Sea DISASTER: Can It Be Saved?

The Dead Sea, a natural wonder bordering Israel, Jordan, and Palestine, is in critical condition. Its water levels are plummeting, sinkholes are appearing, and it's becoming an ecological disaster due to climate change, industrial water use, and the diversion of the Jordan River. With conflict in the region, international cooperation is difficult, but is there any hope for saving this unique environment? We explore the causes, potential solutions, and the challenges of addressing this crisis. WATCH.