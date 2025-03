Devotees of Banke Bihari in Vrindavan, take note! The temple’s summer schedule has come into effect from March 16, changing the darshan and aarti timings. Morning darshan now starts at 7:45 AM, with Shringar Aarti at 7:55 AM. Evening darshan begins at 5:30 PM, with Shayan Aarti at 9:25 PM. Watch.