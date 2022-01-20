  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims’ lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP

    Jan 20, 2022, 5:32 PM IST
    Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Supreme Court Advocate Seema Samridhi Kushwaha, lawyer of 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case Delhi, who ensured justice in one of the most sensational rape cases in the country, joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday.

    Seema Samridhi Kushwaha, who joined the party in the presence of the party's national general secretary Satish Chandra Misra in Lucknow, had earlier said that she is joining the BSP to fight for the welfare of Dalits and the weaker section.

    Born on January 10, 1982 in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, Seema is an Advocate of the Supreme Court of India, who gained popularity in the media and among the Indian public when she chose to be the lawyer and legal counsel for the victim of the 2012 Nirbhaya Delhi gangrape and murder case.

    The SC lawyer won the eight-year-long legal battle to bring justice to a 23-year-old medical student who was brutally raped by six men on a moving bus and left to die on the night of December 16, 2012.

    Seema Kushwaha fought for justice in the Hathras rape and murder case, years after the convicts were given capital punishment in the Nirbhaya case. She also started a campaign to fight for rape victims free of charge and founded the Nirbhaya Jyoti trust.

    She continues to fight for the voices of those in our Indian communities who are frequently ignored, following up on case delays and speaking up for the victims.

    Top Stories

    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims' lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP

