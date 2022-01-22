Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day

Ahead of Republic Day 2022, the Indian Navy's tableau this year will showcase RDP-22 in pursuance of the Navy Week theme of Indian Navy - Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive. In the video, a Navy contingent can be seen practicing March past under the supervision of our highly qualified gunnery/drill instructors during the rehearsals of the big day at Rajpath on Saturday morning.

The tableau endeavors to highlight Indian Navy's sustained focus on ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives maintaining combat readiness in service of the nation and Navy’s contribution to our freedom struggle. It also showcases the multidimensional capabilities of the Indian Navy.

The Contingent Officers shared details about the contingent, the preparations, the sentiments and the sense of honour to be marching in front of their Supreme Commander, the President of India.

Lt Cdr Aanchal Sharma, Observer Officer, posted at INAS 314 said, “The hard work and tough schedule in the last two months has paid off and if you see the contingent today, it is full of passion and pride and each individual has a sense of honour to be marching in front of our Supreme Commander, the President of India. The enthusiasm and energy of the contingent is unparalleled. It is indeed an honour to be leading the Indian Naval Contingent.”

Lt Cdr Kushal Agarwal, Air Electrical Officer, posted at INS Rajali said, “Our contingent comprising 96 men, 3 platoon commanders and the Contingent Commander has put in months of dedicated practice to achieve highest degree of refinement and coordination in our drills. A regular day of practice starts well before sunrise with warmups, standing and marching drills followed by the March past practice, under the supervision of our highly qualified gunnery/drill instructors. We are ready and raring to March past the saluting dais of the Honourable President of India on the Tunes of One of the Finest Military Marching Band playing “Jai Bharati”- especially on this historic Republic Day as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.”