  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day

    Jan 22, 2022, 1:23 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    Ahead of Republic Day 2022, the Indian Navy's tableau this year will showcase RDP-22 in pursuance of the Navy Week theme of Indian Navy - Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive. In the video, a Navy contingent can be seen practicing March past under the supervision of our highly qualified gunnery/drill instructors during the rehearsals of the big day at Rajpath on Saturday morning.

    The tableau endeavors to highlight Indian Navy's sustained focus on ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives maintaining combat readiness in service of the nation and Navy’s contribution to our freedom struggle. It also showcases the multidimensional capabilities of the Indian Navy.

    The Contingent Officers shared details about the contingent, the preparations, the sentiments and the sense of honour to be marching in front of their Supreme Commander, the President of India.

    Lt Cdr Aanchal Sharma, Observer Officer, posted at INAS 314 said, “The hard work and tough schedule in the last two months has paid off and if you see the contingent today, it is full of passion and pride and each individual has a sense of honour to be marching in front of our Supreme Commander, the President of India. The enthusiasm and energy of the contingent is unparalleled. It is indeed an honour to be leading the Indian Naval Contingent.”

    Lt Cdr Kushal Agarwal, Air Electrical Officer, posted at INS Rajali said, “Our contingent comprising 96 men, 3 platoon commanders and the Contingent Commander has put in months of dedicated practice to achieve highest degree of refinement and coordination in our drills. A regular day of practice starts well before sunrise with warmups, standing and marching drills followed by the March past practice, under the supervision of our highly qualified gunnery/drill instructors. We are ready and raring to March past the saluting dais of the Honourable President of India on the Tunes of One of the Finest Military Marching Band playing “Jai Bharati”- especially on this historic Republic Day as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

    Recent Videos

    Citing threat to financial stability Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Citing threat to financial stability, Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Video Icon
    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Video Icon
    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Video Icon
    explained why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace sinking Jakarta

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims' lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims’ lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Must See

    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day-dnm
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day

    Citing threat to financial stability Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies
    Video Icon
    Business

    Citing threat to financial stability, Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study
    Video Icon
    World News

    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study