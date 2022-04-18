Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Students of this primary school need to keep the classroom door open to get some sunlight. But nothing protects them from the heat generated by the tin-shed roof and vagaries of weather

    Apr 18, 2022, 2:03 PM IST

    This is a primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. Built in 1960, the school -- located inside the Bauliya Railway Colony -- has been receiving the benefits of government schemes like mid-day day meals and affordable education. However, there is one issue that remains unresolved for over six decades -- Electricity.

    Students of this primary school have been attending classes without any fans or tube lights. They need to keep the classroom door open to get some sunlight.

    The situation turns worse during the summer season. The tin roof over the school makes the classroom even hotter in the absence of fans. 

    Both children and their teachers have on multiple occasions tried to approach officials with their plight. However, electricity continues to evade them. 

    Teachers of the school told Asianet News said there had been hindrances in getting power to the school since it was on Railways property. We keep complaining to officials. They keep telling us the same reason, that Railways does not allow electrical connection to be taken from here."

    As the heatwave continues to push the temperatures up, the children in Bauliya Railway Colony Primary School hope that someday they would be able to study under fans. 

    Recent Videos

    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Top Stories

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb
    Entertainment

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb
    Lifestyle

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb
    Entertainment

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar YCB
    Entertainment

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar

    Must See

    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara
    India News

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades
    Top Stories

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars
    Defence

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars