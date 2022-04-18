Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

Students of this primary school need to keep the classroom door open to get some sunlight. But nothing protects them from the heat generated by the tin-shed roof and vagaries of weather

This is a primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. Built in 1960, the school -- located inside the Bauliya Railway Colony -- has been receiving the benefits of government schemes like mid-day day meals and affordable education. However, there is one issue that remains unresolved for over six decades -- Electricity.

Students of this primary school have been attending classes without any fans or tube lights. They need to keep the classroom door open to get some sunlight.

The situation turns worse during the summer season. The tin roof over the school makes the classroom even hotter in the absence of fans.

Both children and their teachers have on multiple occasions tried to approach officials with their plight. However, electricity continues to evade them.

Teachers of the school told Asianet News said there had been hindrances in getting power to the school since it was on Railways property. We keep complaining to officials. They keep telling us the same reason, that Railways does not allow electrical connection to be taken from here."

As the heatwave continues to push the temperatures up, the children in Bauliya Railway Colony Primary School hope that someday they would be able to study under fans.