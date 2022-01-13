  • Facebook
    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs

    Jan 13, 2022, 6:14 PM IST
    As India witnesses a significant spike in coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a virtual Covid-19 review meeting with the Chief Ministers of all states and union territories. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya are a part of the meeting.

    The Prime Minister had also chaired a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the country on January 9, through video conference. During that review meeting, PM Modi had stressed on the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level.

    India logged 2.47 lakh new Covid cases, 27 per cent jump from yesterday while the active cases rose to 11,17,531, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 4,85,035 with 380 fresh fatalities. India's Omicron tally stands at 5,488.

    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs
