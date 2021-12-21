Know how to perform CPR when somebody's having a cardiac arrest? Watch this

After the recent incident of actor Puneeth Rajkumar succumbing to cardiac arrest, hospitals witnessed a spike in checkups and panic among people. Some private hospitals also used this opportunity to loot the patients with unwanted tests.

To send a message to people not to panic and do a simple CPR that can save lives, Manipal Hospitals Whitefield held a session on CPR with frontline workers and respondents like apartment associations, security guards, health workers and sportspersons.

Dr. Muniraju demonstrated CPR on a mannequin and showed it to D Sugumar, RCB superfan, bodybuilders Manoj and Abhishek Chatterjee and asked them to repeat the same, to learn it to perfection. According to doctors, five cycles of 30 compressions and 2 breaths or 100 to 120 compression should be done. until the ambulance arrives to save a life.

Here is the video of the demonstration of life-saving CPR.