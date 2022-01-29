  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Gandhidham-Puri Express’ pantry car, no casualty reported

    Jan 29, 2022, 1:08 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    A fire broke out in the pantry car of Gandhidham-Puri Express train near Nandurbar station in Maharashtra on Saturday. According to reports, the fire broke out in the pantry car of the superfast train at around 10:30 am on Saturday.

    There are no passenger casualties in the incident, said Western Railway chief Chief Spokesperson Sumit Thakur. He further informed that the local police, fire brigade and disaster management teams were alerted, and the firefighting operation was launched immediately.

    “The WR officials, local fire brigade and the train staff immediately got on to extinguishing the fire and detached the affected pantry car to prevent the flames spreading to adjoining coaches,” Thakur told IANS.

    The local police, fire brigade and disaster management teams were alerted and the firefighting operation was launched immediately. It is still on, he added.

    The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Local eyewitnesses claimed that there was panic among the passengers as smoke from the burning pantry car entered the air-conditioned coaches, but it was not clear if any other bogies were also affected by the flames.

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022: SP MP Azam Khan's son claims even policemen deployed for my security can shoot me-dnm

    UP Election 2022: SP MP Azam Khan’s son claims ‘even policemen deployed for my security can shoot me’

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC: At least, Odisha FC deserved a draw - Kino Garcia on Hyderabad FC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: At least, Odisha FC deserved a draw - Kino Garcia on Hyderabad FC defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC: Hyderabad FC is on top, and we are satisfied - Manuel Marquez on Odisha FC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is on top, and we are satisfied - Manuel Marquez on Odisha FC win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 37): Hyderabad FC produces stellar display to edge past Odisha FC 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 37): Hyderabad FC produces stellar display to edge past Odisha FC 3-2

    Video Icon
    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Must See

    Maharashtra Fire breaks out in Gandhidham-Puri Express' pantry car, no casualty reported-dnm
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Gandhidham-Puri Express’ pantry car, no casualty reported

    UP Election 2022: SP MP Azam Khan's son claims even policemen deployed for my security can shoot me-dnm
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    UP Election 2022: SP MP Azam Khan’s son claims ‘even policemen deployed for my security can shoot me’

    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study