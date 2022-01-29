Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Gandhidham-Puri Express’ pantry car, no casualty reported

A fire broke out in the pantry car of Gandhidham-Puri Express train near Nandurbar station in Maharashtra on Saturday. According to reports, the fire broke out in the pantry car of the superfast train at around 10:30 am on Saturday.

There are no passenger casualties in the incident, said Western Railway chief Chief Spokesperson Sumit Thakur. He further informed that the local police, fire brigade and disaster management teams were alerted, and the firefighting operation was launched immediately.

“The WR officials, local fire brigade and the train staff immediately got on to extinguishing the fire and detached the affected pantry car to prevent the flames spreading to adjoining coaches,” Thakur told IANS.

WATCH: Fire, that broke out in the pantry car of 12993 Gandhidham-Puri Express, being doused at Nandurbar station in Maharashtra. All passengers are safe. pic.twitter.com/1mD3y58VQL — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) January 29, 2022

The local police, fire brigade and disaster management teams were alerted and the firefighting operation was launched immediately. It is still on, he added.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Local eyewitnesses claimed that there was panic among the passengers as smoke from the burning pantry car entered the air-conditioned coaches, but it was not clear if any other bogies were also affected by the flames.