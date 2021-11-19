Karnataka farmers celebrate PM Modi's decision of repealing farm laws with crackers and sweets

As PM Modi announced repealing of three farm laws as a gift during Gurupurab, farmers across the nation welcomed the decision and went into celebration mode. Seeing their counterparts in Delhi and other parts of north India celebrate the big decision, Karnataka farmers joined in.

In Raichur, the farmers' segment came out in large numbers on streets, burst crackers and raised slogans in support of the farmers' agitation. In Belagavi district which is called the sugarcane bowl of Karnataka, farmers belonging to Karnataka Rajya Ryota Sangha and Hasiru Sene members celebrated.

The farmers gathered in huge numbers at Kittur Rani Chennamma Circle in Belagavi and thanked PM for the decision and burst crackers and also distributed sweets among themselves following the announcement by PM that in the winter session the laws would be struck down.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union and champion of the farmers' agitation at Delhi border, Rakesh Tikait, however, said that the agitation will be called off only after the decision is taken in parliament's winter session.

Some of the farmers' leaders expressing similar sentiment with Tikait said that the government should also give the guarantee on MSP, withdraw the cases filed against farmers and also file a case against union minister Ajay Mishra's son for allegedly mowing down farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri.

The decision by the Centre was welcomed by different state CMs too. Opposition leaders including Siddaramaiah said that as elections to 5 states are approaching, the central government has taken this decision fearing loss. He demanded that the Centre should give Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the dead farmers' kin.