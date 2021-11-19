  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka farmers celebrate PM Modi's decision of repealing farm laws with crackers and sweets

    Nov 19, 2021, 8:22 PM IST

    As PM Modi announced repealing of three farm laws as a gift during Gurupurab, farmers across the nation welcomed the decision and went into celebration mode. Seeing their counterparts in Delhi and other parts of north India celebrate the big decision, Karnataka farmers joined in.

    In Raichur, the farmers' segment came out in large numbers on streets, burst crackers and raised slogans in support of the farmers' agitation. In Belagavi district which is called the sugarcane bowl of Karnataka, farmers belonging to Karnataka Rajya Ryota Sangha and Hasiru Sene members celebrated.

    The farmers gathered in huge numbers at Kittur Rani Chennamma Circle in Belagavi and thanked PM for the decision and burst crackers and also distributed sweets among themselves following the announcement by PM that in the winter session the laws would be struck down.

    The Bharatiya Kisan Union and champion of the farmers' agitation at Delhi border, Rakesh Tikait, however, said that the agitation will be called off only after the decision is taken in parliament's winter session.

    Some of the farmers' leaders expressing similar sentiment with Tikait said that the government should also give the guarantee on MSP, withdraw the cases filed against farmers and also file a case against union minister Ajay Mishra's son for allegedly mowing down farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri.

    The decision by the Centre was welcomed by different state CMs too. Opposition leaders including Siddaramaiah said that as elections to 5 states are approaching, the central government has taken this decision fearing loss. He demanded that the Centre should give Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the dead farmers'  kin.

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Tirupati: All roads leading to Tirumala Temple inundated, shrine shut-dnm

    Heavy rains lash Tirupati: All roads leading to Tirumala Temple inundated, shrine shut

    Video Icon
    AB de Villiers retires from cricket: A look at his great IPL records (WATCH)-ayh

    AB de Villiers retires from cricket: A look at his great IPL records (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Farmer leaders welcome PM Modi's decision on repealing farm laws, 'govt woke up after a year'-ycb

    Farmer leaders welcome PM Modi's decision on repealing farm laws, 'govt woke up after a year'

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: What compelled Amrinder Singh to move to ATK Mohun Bagan despite winning title with Mumbai City? (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: What compelled Amrinder Singh to move to ATK Mohun Bagan despite winning title with Mumbai City?

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Ivan Vukomanovic speaks ahead of Kerala Blasters' clash against ATK Mohun Bagan (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Ivan Vukomanovic speaks ahead of Kerala Blasters' clash against ATK Mohun Bagan (WATCH)

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF RCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif love saga here is how they fell in love drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s love saga; here is how they fell in love

    Wedding special: Things Indian brides hoped they knew about first night and more RCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Wedding special: Things Indian brides hoped they knew about first night and more

    From avoiding sugar to managing stress: Ways to keep the heart healthy YCB
    Video Icon
    Health

    From avoiding sugar to managing stress: Ways to keep the heart healthy

    Must See

    Karnataka farmers celebrate PM Modi's decision of repealing farm laws with crackers and sweets-ycb
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Karnataka farmers celebrate PM Modi's decision of repealing farm laws with crackers and sweets

    Heavy rains lash Tirupati: All roads leading to Tirumala Temple inundated, shrine shut-dnm
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Heavy rains lash Tirupati: All roads leading to Tirumala Temple inundated, shrine shut

    Farmer leaders welcome PM Modi's decision on repealing farm laws, 'govt woke up after a year'-ycb
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Farmer leaders welcome PM Modi's decision on repealing farm laws, 'govt woke up after a year'