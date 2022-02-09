  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hijab vs Saffron scarf: Saffron flag removed to hoist Indian flag in Karnataka college

    Feb 9, 2022, 1:46 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    After the Hijab vs Saffron scarf row engulfed Karnataka college campuses for the last few days, the tense situation has been contained a bit after the Karnataka government declared a 3-day holiday. At Shivamogga students pelted stones and also hoisted the saffron flag on a college pole meant for hoisting the Tricolor flag.

    To negate the damage done, NSUI members and some students hoisted the Tricolor and also played the national anthem on Wednesday. The students sporting saffron scarf pelted stones at the college campus on Tuesday. The violence spread to many parts and at Shikaripura a bus was targeted and some of the students were injured.

    The police anticipating a law and order situation had then resorted to lathicharge to disperse an unruly crowd. Some students were taken in the jeep and were later let off with a warning. The Shivamogga Tahsildar Nagraj then imposed section 144.

    Meanwhile, the matter relating to Hijab has come before Karnataka High Court as one of the students has filed a writ petition seeking justice as college barred her entry into campus for wearing Hijab. The HC bench after hearing the arguments and counter-arguments had adjourned the hearing to Wednesday.

    The Hijab row first started from Udupi government college where some students were barred entry by college authorities. The students then raised a protest banner. The college authorities and parents held a meeting and just when the situation was coming to control, the tension spread to other parts. While Campus Front of India was backing the protesting students who demanded Hijab rights, pro-Hindu outfits like Hindu Jagarna Vedike are backing students belonging to the Hindu faith with the saffron scarf.

    Recent Videos

    Video How Kerala trekker R Babu, trapped on hill for 2 days, was rescued-dnm

    Video: How Kerala trekker R Babu, trapped on hill for 2 days, was rescued

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Hijab row Girl hounded by mob with saffron scarves at Mandya college

    Karnataka Hijab row: Girl hounded by mob with saffron scarves at Mandya college

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia on SC East Bengal win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera on Odisha FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    Must See

    Hijab vs Saffron scarf: Saffron flag removed to hoist Indian flag in Karnataka college-ycb
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Hijab vs Saffron scarf: Saffron flag removed to hoist Indian flag in Karnataka college

    Video How Kerala trekker R Babu, trapped on hill for 2 days, was rescued-dnm
    Video Icon
    India News

    Video: How Kerala trekker R Babu, trapped on hill for 2 days, was rescued

    Karnataka Hijab row Girl hounded by mob with saffron scarves at Mandya college
    Video Icon
    India News

    Karnataka Hijab row: Girl hounded by mob with saffron scarves at Mandya college