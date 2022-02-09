Hijab vs Saffron scarf: Saffron flag removed to hoist Indian flag in Karnataka college

After the Hijab vs Saffron scarf row engulfed Karnataka college campuses for the last few days, the tense situation has been contained a bit after the Karnataka government declared a 3-day holiday. At Shivamogga students pelted stones and also hoisted the saffron flag on a college pole meant for hoisting the Tricolor flag.

To negate the damage done, NSUI members and some students hoisted the Tricolor and also played the national anthem on Wednesday. The students sporting saffron scarf pelted stones at the college campus on Tuesday. The violence spread to many parts and at Shikaripura a bus was targeted and some of the students were injured.

The police anticipating a law and order situation had then resorted to lathicharge to disperse an unruly crowd. Some students were taken in the jeep and were later let off with a warning. The Shivamogga Tahsildar Nagraj then imposed section 144.

Meanwhile, the matter relating to Hijab has come before Karnataka High Court as one of the students has filed a writ petition seeking justice as college barred her entry into campus for wearing Hijab. The HC bench after hearing the arguments and counter-arguments had adjourned the hearing to Wednesday.

The Hijab row first started from Udupi government college where some students were barred entry by college authorities. The students then raised a protest banner. The college authorities and parents held a meeting and just when the situation was coming to control, the tension spread to other parts. While Campus Front of India was backing the protesting students who demanded Hijab rights, pro-Hindu outfits like Hindu Jagarna Vedike are backing students belonging to the Hindu faith with the saffron scarf.