    Hijab row hits Bengaluru school after teacher allegedly makes derogatory remarks

    Feb 12, 2022, 7:13 PM IST
    Two days after the High Court's observation on hijab row which stated that no religious symbols should be displayed in schools and colleges, parents of students studying at Vidya Sagar School protested before the school after a teacher allegedly insulted the hijab and asked students not to come wearing it to class.

    Some of the students reported the matter to their parents accusing teacher Sashikala of making derogatory remarks about hijab. Parents demanded an explanation from the teacher and as more public gathered before school a tense situation was being witnessed.

    Soon the Deputy Director of the Education Department and Police and some community leaders rushed to spot and control the situation. It is said that the teacher allegedly wrote 'KSL' letters on the hijab row and asked students not to come to classes wearing it.

    The students say the letters on board referring to hijab have some other derogatory meaning. Some parents say that their children studying in schools have been coming with Hijab and also wore a uniform. The parents say that, like other children who practice their faith and come to schools, their wards are following their faith and will continue to wear hijab.

    Deputy Director of Education Department Bylanjenaya rushed to spot with police and community elders and convinced the parents. After consulting the teacher who is accused of making derogatory remarks on hijab, the parents were told that the teacher did not insult, she just wrote the initials of some students and asked the students to remove hijab in class telling that it is a court decision.

