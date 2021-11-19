Heavy rains lash Tirupati: All roads leading to Tirumala Temple inundated, shrine shut

As inclement weather conditions and heavy rains continued to batter Tirupati, normal life was paralysed, several low-lying areas inundated, and transport severely affected. Tirumala remained cut off with both ghat roads and pedestrian routes leading to the ancient shrine of Lord Venkateswara sealed as a precautionary measure. Thousands of pilgrims visiting Tirumala had suffered as almost all the roads in the city were water-logged.

The district administration declared a holiday for schools even as the state government sounded a high alert in view of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal triggering more heavy rains. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the authorities to be vigilant and take necessary measures in wake of the inclement weather.