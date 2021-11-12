  • Facebook
    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Nov 12, 2021, 4:28 PM IST

    A day after TP Chatram Inspector of Police E Rajeswari rescued a man from a cemetery at Kilpauk by lifting him on her shoulders and rushing him to a hospital, unfortunately he passed away on Friday afternoon. According to reports, Udayakumar, who was rushed to Kilpauk hospital in a weak condition and breathed his last. The man had been found unconscious by the cemetery, after a tree reportedly fell on him. He was being treated in Kilpauk hospital in a weak condition and Inspector Rajeswari had told the media that he had suffered a concussion.

    Inspector Rajeswari had received praise for carrying him on her shoulders and rushing him to the hospital in an autorickshaw. Following the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin earlier on Friday personally felicitated her at his camp office in the presence of senior police officers and appreciated her dedication and efforts. In a message of appreciation handed over to her, the Chief Minister underlined that she had truly realised the importance of the ‘golden hour’ and had swung into action to rescue the man and rush him to the hospital.

     

