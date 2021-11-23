Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away

The Sunday's record rainfall that impacted Bengaluru's Yelahanka and Mahadevpura zone has had a cascading impact on the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) institute as water flooded into the institution's library and lab.

Due to this, years of research on genetic samples, equipment worth lakhs have been damaged. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai visited the campus and met Honorary President CN R Rao and sought details of the damage due to heavy rains.

Speaking to the press after inspection, the CM said that the damage in the lab is huge and as a responsible government, measures will be taken to protect it. He said that he has told the authorities at the institution to give a detailed draft of the damage. As this campus comes under the ambit of the central government, he has asked them to also send a letter to the Centre.

The CM then left for Manyata Tech Park which is also severely impacted due to heavy rains. After inspecting the areas he told reporters that outside the campus measures like fixing storm water drains and roads, the BBMP will take it up and he has asked the tech park authorities to take care of civil work and storm water drain leveling inside the campus.

On Sunday, Bengaluru witnessed record rainfall of 138 mm for just one hour resulting in feed lakes getting filled in no time and then gushing towards Yelahanka lake and Singapura lake and Allalasandra Lake. Due to lakes overflowing, the storm water drains began to swell, and soon the entire Yelahanka zone started to flood. To rescue the residents stranded in floodwater up to 5 feet, boats and tractors were deployed.