  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away

    Nov 23, 2021, 5:39 PM IST

    The Sunday's record rainfall that impacted Bengaluru's Yelahanka and Mahadevpura zone has had a cascading impact on the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) institute as water flooded into the institution's library and lab.

    Due to this, years of research on genetic samples, equipment worth lakhs have been damaged. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai visited the campus and met Honorary President CN R Rao and sought details of the damage due to heavy rains.

    Speaking to the press after inspection, the CM said that the damage in the lab is huge and as a responsible government, measures will be taken to protect it. He said that he has told the authorities at the institution to give a detailed draft of the damage. As this campus comes under the ambit of the central government, he has asked them to also send a letter to the Centre.

    The CM then left for Manyata Tech Park which is also severely impacted due to heavy rains. After inspecting the areas he told reporters that outside the campus measures like fixing storm water drains and roads, the BBMP will take it up and he has asked the tech park authorities to take care of civil work and storm water drain leveling inside the campus.

    On Sunday, Bengaluru witnessed record rainfall of 138 mm for just one hour resulting in feed lakes getting filled in no time and then gushing towards Yelahanka lake and Singapura lake and Allalasandra Lake. Due to lakes overflowing, the storm water drains began to swell, and soon the entire Yelahanka zone started to flood. To rescue the residents stranded in floodwater up to 5 feet, boats and tractors were deployed. 

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic, Anirudh Thapa speak on importance of eyeing win in every game (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic, Anirudh Thapa speak on importance of eyeing win in every game

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Here's how Juan Ferrando, Des Buckingham reacted to Igor Angulo's brace (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Here's how Juan Ferrando, Des Buckingham reacted to Igor Angulo's brace (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs FCG, Match Highlights (Game 4): Mumbai City FC begins title defence with 3-0 win over FC Goa (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 4): Mumbai City FC begins title defence with 3-0 win over FC Goa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Zojila Tunnel 1 hits major milestone, excavation work completed

    Zojila Tunnel 1 hits major milestone, excavation work completed

    Video Icon
    Southern Command conducts 'Sagar Shakti' in Kutch Peninsula

    'Sagar Shakti' on display in the Kutch Peninsula (Watch)

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [EXCLUSIVE] : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara

    Exclusive Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [Exclusive] Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it RCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF RCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Must See

    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away-ycb
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away

    Zojila Tunnel 1 hits major milestone, excavation work completed
    Video Icon
    Defence

    Zojila Tunnel 1 hits major milestone, excavation work completed

    Southern Command conducts 'Sagar Shakti' in Kutch Peninsula
    Video Icon
    Defence

    'Sagar Shakti' on display in the Kutch Peninsula (Watch)