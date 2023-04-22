Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Asianet News Network's Anish Kumar is covering the 10th Edition of the MTB Shimla Mountain Biking race. He spoke to Harpreet Singh, a participant from Ludhiana

    The 10th edition of Mountain Biking (MTB Shimla) is currently underway, and participants cutting across age groups are part of the prestigious sporting event. One among them is Harpreet Singh. Speaking to Asianet News Network, he said: "I have come from Ludhiana. This is my fifth participation. The first time I came here in 2014 and since then my life has been changed. Later, my friends started joining me. This time we have a group of six persons from Ludhiana participating in the race."

    Asked about what motivated him to join an adventure sport like mountain biking, he said: "Cycling is in my blood. I came to Shimla in the 1980s on the bicycle and then I went to Dehradun from Ludhiana with my cousin on a bicycle. Cycling is like water and food for me."

    "You can do anything for anybody. You can help with your money, time and anything. It’s our duty to keep our bodies in good shape. When we are in good shape then only we can help others. So cycling is the best thing," he added.

    Watch the full interaction with Harpreet Singh above

