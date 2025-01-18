Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Women's Team Storms into Semis Defeating Bangladesh

The Indian women's kho kho team showcased their incredible skills by securing a spot in the semifinals of the Kho Kho World Cup with a commanding 109-16 win over Bangladesh on January 17, 2025. Led by captain Priyanka Ingle, the team delivered a stellar performance, scoring over 100 points for the fifth consecutive match. Watch the highlights as India dominated every turn, including an impressive Dream Run that left their opponents struggling. With this victory, the team is set to face South Africa in the semifinals. Don’t miss the action! WATCH.