Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Women's Team Storms into Semis Defeating Bangladesh

First Published Jan 18, 2025, 4:07 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 4:07 PM IST

The Indian women's kho kho team showcased their incredible skills by securing a spot in the semifinals of the Kho Kho World Cup with a commanding 109-16 win over Bangladesh on January 17, 2025. Led by captain Priyanka Ingle, the team delivered a stellar performance, scoring over 100 points for the fifth consecutive match. Watch the highlights as India dominated every turn, including an impressive Dream Run that left their opponents struggling. With this victory, the team is set to face South Africa in the semifinals. Don’t miss the action! WATCH.

Recent Videos

Saif Ali Khan Attack: New CCTV Footage Shows Suspect Buying Headphones After Crime, Another Shows..

Saif Ali Khan Attack: New CCTV Footage Shows Suspect Buying Headphones After Crime, Another Shows..

WATCH: Stray Dog Brings Sick Puppy to Vets, What Happens Next Will Leave You Speechless | Turkey

WATCH: Stray Dog Brings Sick Puppy to Vets, What Happens Next Will Leave You Speechless | Turkey

TikTok Ban: Why Was It Banned, How to Save Videos Before Sunday's Ban and App Alternatives

TikTok Ban: Why Was It Banned, How to Save Videos Before Sunday's Ban and App Alternatives

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA

Saif Ali Khan's Top 10 Evergreen Songs Loved by Millennials

Saif Ali Khan's Top 10 Evergreen Songs Loved by Millennials

Video Top Stories

Saif Ali Khan Attack: New CCTV Footage Shows Suspect Buying Headphones After Crime, Another Shows..
Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Attack: New CCTV Footage Shows Suspect Buying Headphones After Crime, Another Shows..

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...
Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Deva Trailer OUT! Shahid Kapoor's Intense Cop Avatar Stuns | WATCH
Entertainment

Deva Trailer OUT! Shahid Kapoor's Intense Cop Avatar Stuns | WATCH

BB18 | Bigg Boss Celebrates Karan Veer Mehra's Journey as Finale Approaches
Entertainment

BB18 | Bigg Boss Celebrates Karan Veer Mehra's Journey as Finale Approaches

Emergency Twitter Review: Kangana's Portrayal of Indira Gandhi 'Cinematic Masterpiece' or 'Flop'?
Entertainment

Emergency Twitter Review: Kangana's Portrayal of Indira Gandhi 'Cinematic Masterpiece' or 'Flop'?

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's Emotional EXIT Before Finale; Karan and Vivian Break into Tears
Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's Emotional EXIT Before Finale; Karan and Vivian Break into Tears

Saif Ali Khan's Health Update: Dr. Nitin Dange Says Knife Removed From Spine With Surgery and Now..
Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan's Health Update: Dr. Nitin Dange Says Knife Removed From Spine With Surgery and Now..

Must See

Saif Ali Khan Attack: New CCTV Footage Shows Suspect Buying Headphones After Crime, Another Shows..
Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Attack: New CCTV Footage Shows Suspect Buying Headphones After Crime, Another Shows..

WATCH: Stray Dog Brings Sick Puppy to Vets, What Happens Next Will Leave You Speechless | Turkey
Video

WATCH: Stray Dog Brings Sick Puppy to Vets, What Happens Next Will Leave You Speechless | Turkey

TikTok Ban: Why Was It Banned, How to Save Videos Before Sunday's Ban and App Alternatives
World News

TikTok Ban: Why Was It Banned, How to Save Videos Before Sunday's Ban and App Alternatives