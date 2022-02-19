India to host first IOC session in 40 years in 2023; delegation says huge honour

In a historic achievement, India will be hosting the 140th IOC session in 2023. It would be India's first such session in 40 years. The news broke out after it was decided during the 139th IOC session, held in Beijing. The presentation for the same was made by India's first Olympic gold-medalist Abhinav Bindra, along with Nita Ambani (IOC member), Narinder Batra (IOA President) and Anurag Singh Thakur (Youth Affairs and Sports Minister).

It would be only the second-ever IOC session conducted in India. The last such session hosted by India was back in 1983, in New Delhi. The session happens to be a general meeting involving all the IOC members. The decisions taken during the session are ultimate and final.

A historic moment as the International Olympic Committee Session is coming to 🇮🇳 India in 2023!



Indian sport has made giant strides in recent years.



Excited and proud to have been a part of the Indian delegation for this landmark occasion.#StrongerTogether #IOCSession2023 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) February 19, 2022

The session is usually held once a year, known as an Ordinary Session, reports ANI. Some Extraordinary Sessions may also be held following a written request from one-third of the members. Overall, 101 members can vote in the IOC. Besides, 45 honorary members and one honour member do not have voting rights. Also, President and Secretary-General, along with 50 International Sports Federations, attend the meeting.

WATCH: India wins bid to host 2023 #IOC session in Mumbai.



IOC member Nita Ambani says, "I truly believe India is on the verge of creating something very special with the Olympic movement." pic.twitter.com/9cd9U4dypz — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) February 19, 2022

Speaking on the occasion, Nita said, “The Olympic Movement is back to India after a 40-year wait! I am truly grateful to the International Olympic Committee for entrusting India with the honour of hosting the IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023. This will be a significant development for India’s Olympic aspiration and will herald the start of a new era for Indian sport.”

#IOCSessionMumbai2023: IOC member Nita Ambani says, "It is indeed a historic moment for all of us. The Olympic movement is coming back to India after 40 years." pic.twitter.com/RX9oxH7eNG — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) February 19, 2022

“Sport has always been a beacon of hope and inspiration for millions around the world,” she added. “We are one of the youngest countries in the world today and I’m excited for the youth of India to embrace and experience first-hand the magic of the Olympics. It is our dream to strengthen this partnership further and host the Olympic Games in India in the years to come!” she added.

“Nearly half of India’s population, over 600 million, are under 25 years of age. This makes India one of the most crucial and exciting places to nurture and grow the Olympic Movement. Inspired by the Olympic Values Education Programme, it is our mission to identify potential talent and guide them to greatness in the world of sport. To coincide with the Olympic Session 2023, we propose to launch a series of elite sports development programmes for youth across deprived communities,” she concluded.