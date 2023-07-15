How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

"We are extremely excited to have Messi call Fort Lauderdale home and welcome him with open arms," City of Fort Lauderdale's Mayor Dean Trantalis said. Fort Lauderdale is a city located on the southeastern coast of Florida, United States.

The City of Fort Lauderdale is buzzing with excitement as Major League Soccer's Lionel Messi finds his new home there. In a video, Mayor Dean Trantalis was thrilled to welcome Major League Soccer star to the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. "We are extremely excited to have Messi call Fort Lauderdale home and welcome him with open arms," Mayor Dean Trantalis said.

Fort Lauderdale is a city located on the southeastern coast of Florida, United States. It is the county seat of Broward County and sits approximately 28 miles (45 kilometers) north of Miami. Known for its beautiful beaches, boating canals, and vibrant downtown area, Fort Lauderdale is a popular tourist destination.