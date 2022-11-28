FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

From Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo, here's a look at the FIFA World Cup numbers of 12 legends playing at the Qatar 2022 edition of the showpiece event.

Legendary. Iconic. Illustrious. Most celebrated.

These magicians of the beautiful game have mesmerised football lovers for years. Their brilliance, precision, artistry and fortitude have left an ever-lasting impact.

Here's a look at the FIFA World Cup numbers of 12 legends playing at the Qatar 2022 showpiece event.

Please note: The numbers are as on November 28, 2022.

