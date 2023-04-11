Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PODCAST: Asianet News ‘Dialogues’ with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    Asianet News Network gets exclusive access to the UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru where Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra held a detailed and insightful interview with ISRO Chairman S Somanath. It’s a must-watch podcast interview

