PODCAST: Asianet News ‘Dialogues’ with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

Asianet News Network gets exclusive access to the UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru where Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra held a detailed and insightful interview with ISRO Chairman S Somanath. It’s a must-watch podcast interview

Asianet News Network gets exclusive access to the UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru where Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra held a detailed and insightful interview with ISRO Chairman S Somanath. It’s a must-watch podcast interview