    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    The video showing the 21-year-old standing on two moving SUVs on a Noida road went viral.

    May 22, 2022, 5:32 PM IST

    Police in Noida arrested a 21-year-old for trying to recreate a Bollywood stunt using two Sports Utility Vehicles and posting the video on social media. 

    The video showing him standing on two moving SUVs on a city road went viral. The stunt was a recreation of a balancing stunt made famous by Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. In his debut movie 'Phool Aur Kaante', Devgn was seen balancing himself on two bikes. He did the same stunt again years later in 'Golmaal 3' using two cars. 

    After the video went viral, local police launched a manhunt. 

    Sharad Kant, Station House Officer of the Sector 113 police station, said that the suspect was identified as 21-year-old Rajiv, who resides in Sorakha village.

    The officer informed that two SUVs and a motorcycle used for making the video have been impounded. Rajiv's family owns one of the two impounded Toyota Fortuners and the motorcycle while the other SUV belongs to a relative.

    Rajiv, who is unemployed but comes from a well-to-do family, was booked under the Motor Vehicles Act for creating a nuisance with the dangerous stunt. He was allegedly making the video for social media

    While appreciating the prompt response by his force, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh appealed to parents to pay close attention to what their children are up to. This is not the first time, viral videos of youngsters attempting dangerous stunts for social media popularity have emerged.

    A similar stunt was pulled off by a police sub-inspector in Madhya Pradesh who shot a video of himself riding atop two Honda City cars in uniform. He was suspended after the video went viral on social media.

    With PTI inputs

