Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Prayers in temples for 'Maharaj'

Ahead of Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, special prayers have been organised in temples across the state. At the Lord Shiva temple at Gurudham, Varanasi, dozens of BJP workers have been offering prayers. BJP leaders, who are performing the rituals, say that the prayers will continue till 'Maharaj' (Yogi Adityanath) takes the oath.

Yogi Adityanath will take oath again as the chief minister at 4 pm at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of many BJP-ruled states will be participating in this event.

So on the other hand, the saints of Ayodhya are very excited about the swearing-in of the Chief Minister. On behalf of the state governor, 20 prominent saints from Ayodhya have been invited to the ceremony.

To make the oath-taking ceremony historic, a fireworks display will also be organized on Friday evening by the Municipal Corporation and LDA. According to the officials, the fireworks display will start at 7 pm after the swearing-in. For this, 10 places have been selected, where the city will be lit up by fireworks of eco-friendly firecrackers for about an hour.