'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

Watch World Health Organisation Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus greeting the public in Gujarati during the inaugural ceremony of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar. Dr Tedros began his address with 'Namaste' and later asked the audience in Gujarati, 'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?' (How are you all?, Happy?).

He continued, 'Gujarat ma aavine mane bahu maja aavi' (I feel great after coming to Gujarat). Prime Minister Narendra Modi later appreciated the WHO chief for speaking in Gujarati at the event.

The Global Centre for Traditional Medicine, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine. The centre will emerge as the international hub of global wellness.