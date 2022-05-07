WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

The rare weather phenomenon came even as the meteorological department has forecast thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rainfall for the entire northeastern region over the next few days.

A tornado reportedly hit Assam's Barpeta on Saturday, taking local residents by surprise. Much to the respite of the local administration, there were no reports of any casualties or heavy damage during the event. Tornadoes are uncommon in Assam. Footage from the area showed the swirling column of air carrying dust and debris.

The rare weather phenomenon came even as the meteorological department has forecast thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rainfall for the entire northeastern region over the next few days.

The local meteorological centre confirmed that a low-intensity tornado struck Chenga in Assam's Barpeta district.

To note, since the beginning of April, all northeastern states have been continuously receiving pre-monsoon rains. The IMD has forecast that northeast India is expected to witness thunder and rainfall over the next five days under the influence of an east-west trough extending from northwest Madhya Pradesh to Meghalaya. Also contributing to the weather will be southwesterly winds blowing in from the Bay of Bengal.